Davit Sanasaryan: Result of State Oversight Service's study of sensational topic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Based on the result of the study of the sensational topic by the State Oversight Service, the procurement of hemodialysis products was organized by the medical center of Vanadzor and the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center by misuse, and two criminal cases have been instigated. Davit Sanasaryan posted the information of the Prosecutor General’s Office on his Facebook page, calling upon citizens to not claim something that they can’t claim.

“Dear citizens strictly violating the presumption of innocence, don’t rush to confirm something that you can’t confirm; otherwise, you will receive such answers. I love you all,” the Facebook posts reads.
