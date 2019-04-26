Sri Lankan police arrest 3 with explosives

Sri Lankan police detained three people with explosives, News First reported.
It is noted that they were detained in the city of Colombo at the railway station. Three detained with 1 kilo of C-4 high explosives.
Three new explosions hit the city of Kalmunei in Sri Lanka on Friday.
As reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo. The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunday.