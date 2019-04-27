Newspaper: Armenia ruling party meeting held in heated climate, PM gets angry

YEREVAN. – The political board of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract (CC) Party held a meeting ahead of the next congress, Past (Fact) newspaper reported.
“According to Past newspaper’s information, it passed in a quite heated climate, which those at the CC assess as evidence of inner-party democracy. Particularly heated discussions were held in the terms of the timeframes for holding the congress.
“As our source informed, the congress was originally intended to be held in May. However, [Prime Minister and CC political board member] Nikol Pashinyan got angry and noted that almost nothing is done in the preparatory work for the congress, and they will simply not manage to hold it in May. Most probably, the congress will be held in June,” Past wrote.