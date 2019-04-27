Putin hopes Eurasia will agree rules on e-commerce

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the Eurasian continent would establish agreed rules for e-commerce and would set standards for the exchange and protection of information.
Speaking during Road and Belt International Forum in Beijing, Putin said together with members of the Eurasian Economic Union Russia is introducing universal standards for exchange and protection of information.
The Russian president recalled that the Russian Federation had initiated the development of a “roadmap” of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation for the development of the digital economy.
Russia is also actively working with ASEAN member states for the secure use of information and communication technologies.
He assured that Russia stands for uniting efforts of all countries for building an open digital space, unified system of telecommunications.