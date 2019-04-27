Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Ararat (PHOTOS)

One person has died on the spot in a road accident Saturday, in Ararat Province of Armenia.
At around 12։40am, a car hit a pedestrian, Artashat town resident Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, 59, on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway.
According to shamshyan.com, the driver, a 25-year-old resident of Berkanush village, tried to help this man be taken to hospital, but Hovhannisyan was pronounced dead by the doctors who arrived at the scene.
Subsequently, the driver called the traffic police.
According to the source, the driver works at a pizzeria as a cook.
It was determined that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.