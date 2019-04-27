Spokesperson: PM Pashinyan will walk in downtown Yerevan in the evening

YEREVAN. – In the evening, Nikol Pashinyan is planning to go out and walk in downtown of the city. The Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Vladimir Karapetian, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, in the evening Pashinyan will decide which Citizen’s Day events to take part in.
“He is going out for a walk,” Karapetian said. “Now he does’t know whether or not he will go somewhere specific, too.”
For the first time, Citizen’s Day is celebrated in Armenia on Saturday. Various respective events are planned in capital city Yerevan and in the country’s provinces.