Mihran Poghosyan extradition matter not resolved yet, Armenia attorney general advisor says

YEREVAN. – Gor Abrahamyan, advisor to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia (RA), has denied the media reports about the extradition of Mihran Poghosyan, ex-MP and former head of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders, from the Russian Federation (RF).
“Dear media outlets, please read carefully my [Facebook] status on April 23, and in case of making a reference, quote literally,” Abrahamyan wrote in a Facebook post. “There it is spoken about the RF court granting the petition for placing Mihran Poghosyan in custody for 40 days to discuss the matter of [his] extradition [to Armenia].”
On Tuesday, when Poghosyan had not yet petitioned to Russian authorities with a request for political asylum, Gor Abrahamyan had written as follows: “I consider it necessary to inform that as a result of cooperation between the RA and RF prosecutors’ offices, today the RF court has granted the petition by the RF Prosecutor’s Office for taking Mihran Poghosyan into custody for 40 days to discuss the matter of handing [him] over to the RA.”
As reported earlier, Russian law enforcement has detained Mihran Poghosyan, who is sought by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.