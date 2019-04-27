Armenia celebrates Citizen’s Day for first time

For the first time, Citizen’s Day is celebrated in Armenia on Saturday. Various respective events are and will be held in capital city Yerevan and provincial capitals throughout the day (PHOTOS).
Tree planting was held in the morning.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is walking in the streets of Yerevan, taking selfies, and speaking with passers-by.
A public debate, entitled “Informed Citizen,” is in progress at a Yerevan park.
An exhibition on Armenian carpet-making was held in Yerevan, and fine arts events are taking place at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan.
Yerevan aviation designers’ show has kicked off.
Several other Citizen’s Day events also are expected to be held today.
The Government of Armenia had allocated 124 million drams (approx. US$257,585) to celebrate Citizen’s Day.