Armenia’s Pashinyan makes barbecue on downtown Yerevan street (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who on Saturday is walking along the streets of capital city Yerevan on Citizen’s Day in Armenia, approached a group of barbecue makers on Mashtots Avenue in downtown Yerevan, and picked up the metal skewers for the barbecue (PHOTOS).
Pashinyan noted that he had only heard that people had made barbecues on the streets during the days of revolution one year ago.
One of those in attendance said that making barbecue on the streets has become a symbol of this revolution, and Pashinyan responded: “Thank you for keeping this tradition.”
At one point, the PM even joined the people who were dancing a folk dance on the street.
Nikol Pashinyan noted that he is in a festive mood.
As reported earlier, Armenia on Saturday celebrates Citizen’s Day for the first time.
