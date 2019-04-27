Armenia Parliament speaker to reporters: Creating political intrigue is ungrateful and wrong

YEREVAN. – Creating a political intrigue is an ungrateful and wrong action. National Assembly (NA) President Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday told this to reporters, during the Citizen’s Day events in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
To the query on with what kind of a mood he celebrates this day, he suggested turning around and becoming convinced that the people are celebrating this day with truly high spirits.
When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am as to whether there should have been public discussions on this matter before actually declaring Citizen’s Day, Mirzoyan responded: “There is and there isn’t always a need for public discussions on all matters; the boundary of common sense should be grasped. Ultimately, there were huge discussions on social networks in connection with Citizen’s Day. And it seems the majority view is that there should have Citizen’s Day.”
And to the remark that people say this is the holiday of the incumbent authorities, the NA speaker responded as follows: “Dear folks, you are a citizen, are not you? You know, I believe constantly creating a political intrigue, attempting to ‘weave’ something around it, is an ungrateful and wrong action. After all, you can enjoy having a free state. You are citizens, too.”
Subsequently, Ararat Mirzoyan watched photos and played chess with children.
As reported earlier, Armenia on Saturday celebrates Citizen’s Day for the first time.