Armenia PM: State Oversight Service acting chief shall be accountable before people

YEREVAN. – Acting Head of the State Oversight Service (SOS) of Armenia shall be accountable before the people.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is participating in the Citizen’s Day events, on Saturday told the aforesaid to reporters. He noted this commenting on newly appointed SOS Acting Head Argishti Kyaramyan’s statement that he is not accountable before the people for his possessions and his subsequent clarification—after criticisms—that his uncle had donated him that much money.
Pashinyan added that he will find out everything.
President of the National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan, also reflected on this matter.
“He [the SOS acting head] is not well aware that he is accountable [before the people],” Mirzoyan noted, in particular. “The citizen’s view should be taken into account.”
The parliament speaker added, however, that the office of SOS Head is not a political office, and Kyaramyan does not represent their political team.
Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, State Oversight Service Acting Head Argishti Kyaramyan did not wish to respond to the query on how he had earned 32,000,000 drams (approx. US$66,480) and $46,000 at the young age of 28. But afterward, he posted a clarification on Facebook, and according to which his uncle living in Europe had donated a considerable part of this money.