Congressman condemns Erdogan’s statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Congressman condemns Erdogan's statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

U.S. Congressman Jim Costa condemned Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement made on April 24.

“President Erdogan’s statement on the Armenian Genocide is false. We must not allow the authoritarian president of Turkey, who is violating human rights, freedom of religion and a free press, to rewrite history,” Costa tweeted.

In his statement Erdogan said “the relocation of the Armenian gangs and their supporters, who massacred the Muslim people, including women and children, in eastern Anatolia, was the most reasonable action that could be taken in such a period.”
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
