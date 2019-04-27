News
Saturday
April 27
News
Armenia Premier: This year citizens exceed budget revenues by 40 billion drams (PHOTOS)
Armenia Premier: This year citizens exceed budget revenues by 40 billion drams (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – Do those people believe that last year’s events are so insignificant that they have no “weight” whatsoever to be marked on the calendar?

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday told the aforementioned to reporters. He stated this referring to the remark that there are views that it was not worth allocating 124 million drams and celebrating Citizen’s Day (PHOTOS).

To the observation that this money could have been spent on some other domains, the PM responded as follows: “Money will be spent on other domains, too. (…). This year the [Armenian] citizen exceeds budget revenues [by] 40 billion drams. [So,] can he not spend 100 million drams?

“Moreover, this expenditure is not in [capital city] Yerevan. For the first time, 10 million drams, each, have been spent—from that 124 million drams—to all provincial centers.

“The government made a decision, gave people the opportunity [to celebrate Citizen’s Day]. (…). If people want to celebrate [it], they will celebrate [it]. [But if] they don’t want [to], they will not celebrate [it].”

And when asked what has changed in his life over the past one year, Pashinyan kidded: “What has changed in my life is that I can’t walk around in my own city.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
