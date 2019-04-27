FM: International community assessment is important but Armenia citizens’ assessment is most important

YEREVAN. – Together with all of you, I’m very excited for today because this day expresses what we have been striving for for 27 years, built our state, our country, to have—as a people—a clearly expressed choice, dignity, confidence and respect, understanding of the role of politics in the world.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Saturday stated the abovementioned during the public debate within the framework of Citizen’s Day, which Armenia is celebrating for the first time.
According to him, a state should be built and sovereignty should be restored based on all the foresaid.
Also, Mnatsakanyan stressed that although the international community’s assessment of the events taking place in Armenia is important, the most important is the assessment of Armenian citizens.
“We are accountable before our people, first of all,” the minister added, in particular.
The FM noted that Armenia is a member of the international community, part of the family of 193 countries, accountable in international relations, and it uses international relations and international cooperation to advance the national objectives of the country and the priorities set out on its national agenda.
According to him, in cooperation with various analytical centers, Armenia has been assisting for many years to build institutes in the country.
“Our civil society is actively cooperating on various international platforms,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said. “It’s very vital for us to maintain the forms of that cooperation so that we make international cooperation serve our objectives, first of all. We are responsible for our country, the strength of our country.”