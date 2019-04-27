Agreements worth $64bn signed at Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said companies participating in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation have signed agreements worth more than US$64 billion, RIA Novosti reported.
“At the forum there were many representatives of companies participating in the business summit,” Xi said at the final press conference. “They have signed agreements worth more than $64 billion.”
The Chinese president added that during the forum, all sides came to a consensus on 283 projects, including intergovernmental agreements, and signed agreements on practical cooperation.
The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was convened in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, from Thursday to Saturday, with 37 heads of states and governments participating.