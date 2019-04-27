News
Mnatsakanyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will meet soon
Mnatsakanyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will meet soon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – It’s still too early to speak about a meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. [But] the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries will soon be held. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Saturday told this to reporters.

According to him, during the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan-Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev meeting on March 29, a “framework of agreements” was achieved on which the two FMs have worked, and the next steps have been drafted.

As for when the next meeting between the two FMs is scheduled for, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said this is a process and it continues, and meetings take place in various capital cities—including in those of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries (USA, France, and Russia).

As per the Armenian minister, when the host party will decide on the timeframes of this meeting, it will invite, and at that time they will announce—in a coordinated manner—this meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
