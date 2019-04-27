News
16 illegal African migrants killed in traffic accident in Morocco
16 illegal African migrants killed in traffic accident in Morocco
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A total of 16 illegal migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were killed and 17 others were injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in eastern Morocco, the Moroccan official MAP news reported.

The accident took place when the vehicle carrying the migrants fell in an irrigation canal between the cities of Saidia and Nador, the report cited local authorities of Berkane province as saying, Xinhua reported.

The injured were transported to the Berkane provincial hospital, the same source added.

An investigation was started to determine the cause of this accident and the organization of this illegal migration attempt, the source said, adding that a manhunt is under way for the driver of the vehicle who is on the run.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
