Sex monster abducts and rapes 2 women in 12 hours

London police are hunting a sex attacker who abducted two women in their 20s off the street and raped them in a seemingly random and 'extremely rare' attack, Daily Mail reported.
The two women were abducted separately by a 'muscular' white male suspect in a car and subsequently raped, one of them being held for over 12 hours.
The first victim was abducted from a street in Chingford, north East London on Thursday, around 12.30am.
The second victim was abducted 12 hours later from a street several miles away in Edgware, North London at 12.15pm on Thursday.