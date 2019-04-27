News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 27
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Sex monster abducts and rapes 2 women in 12 hours
Sex monster abducts and rapes 2 women in 12 hours
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

London police are hunting a sex attacker who abducted two women in their 20s off the street and raped them in a seemingly random and 'extremely rare' attack, Daily Mail reported.

The two women were abducted separately by a 'muscular' white male suspect in a car and subsequently raped, one of them being held for over 12 hours. 

The first victim was abducted from a street in Chingford, north East London on Thursday, around 12.30am.

The second victim was abducted 12 hours later from a street several miles away in Edgware, North London at 12.15pm on Thursday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Talking parrot warns drug dealers about police raids in Brazil
The bird had been taught to alert criminals to police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce...
 US man given time served for keeping a teenage girl in sexual captivity
Wysolovski must also register as a sex offender for life...
 Gold chain and cross thief confesses
Preliminary investigation is underway...
 Cyprus probes 'unprecedented' killings by serial killer suspect
A 35-year-old career officer with the Cypriot army is in custody on suspicion of killing all three...
 Mosul officials embezzle more than $60 million
Iraq's anti-corruption Integrity Commission stated that officials from the Nineveh province had embezzled a total of $64 million in public funds...
 Karabakh teen charged with 10-year-old brother’s murder is arrested
Expertise studies have been ordered, and the preliminary investigation is still in progress...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos