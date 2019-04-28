Armenian doctors do numerous surgeries in Syria - Nazeli Elbakyan

An 83-member group of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria is in Syria from February 8, 2019with a humanitarian mission. During this time one sapper was injured and now he is in Armenia. There are 82 sappers and doctors in Syria.
Both Syrians and Aleppo Armenians take the Armenian Humanitarian Mission as a fraternal mission, Nazeli Elbakyan, public relations officer at the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, told Armenian News- NEWS.am, conveying the words of Armenian Consul to Syria Armen Sargsyan.
According to him, the permanent place of deployment of doctors and deminers is in one of Aleppo's districts. Doctors work in four Aleppo hospitals and have done so many surgeries so far. Pediatricians, gynecologists and surgeons work in Aleppo. Armenian experts treat both Armenians and Syrian residents.
Nazeli Elbakyan emphasized that the deminers are mainly working in Aleppo and the surrounding areas, near settlements and schools in order to restore the rhythm of normal human life. As for mines, Nazeli Elbakyan mentioned that both anti-tank and anti-personnel mines are encountered, and there are plenty of self-propelled explosive devices that have different structures.