Notre Dame cathedral could be rebuilt as greenhouse

An architecture firm wants to turn the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof into a giant, sustainable greenhouse, with a glass apiary filled with bees and a huge, indoor garden extending along the entire roof, NY Post reported.
Honeybees have previously lived on the roof in wooden boxes and more than 180 thousand of them survived the fire. The developers claim that the bees will settle in the new spire, creating "honey Notre-Dame de Paris."
It was noted that the burnt wooden framework of the attic would be reused to create planters in the greenhouse, and the original silhouette of the building would remain.
The studio said educational workshops could be organized within the greenhouse to “reconnect our children to nature.”
The cost of repairing the Notre Dame is expected to exceed $1 billion, a spokesperson for the cathedral said. So far, a staggering $835 million has been pledged towards the reconstruction, with money coming in from both billionaires and schoolchildren.
The fire broke out at around 6:30 pm on April 15, and the roof, the clock and spire was damaged. According to preliminary reports, the fire started during the restoration works. The French authorities said large fire has been extinguished. Paris municipality will allocate 50 million euros for restoration of Notre Dame cathedral which was heavily damaged because of fire.