Assange's defence team files lawsuit against Ecuador
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Julian Assange's lawyers have filed a lawsuit against a group of Spaniards, members of staff at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, as well as Ecuador's Foreign Ministry over extortion, AFP reported, citing Assange's defence team, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Spanish media reported that the group of Spaniards had got hold of Assange's videos and personal documents, which they threatened to publish unless paid $3.3 million by the WikiLeaks team.

The lawsuit was reportedly brought forward in Spain. The source also noted that an investigation into the matter was ongoing, adding that Assange was allegedly spied on in the embassy. However, the source failed to provide evidence or further details.
