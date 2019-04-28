Suspect in attack on San Diego’s synagogue inspired by shooter in Christchurch

A suspect in the attack on a synagogue in the city of San Diego, California, is 19-year-old John Ernest, who wrote a manifesto in which he was inspired by an attack on mosques in New Zealand, BBC reported.
Ernest, who, after shooting in the synagogue on Saturday morning, fled the scene of the crime, was later arrested.
The teenager is presumed to be a student at the University of California. An anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim letter from a teenager was published on the Web. The police said that in the past Ernest had no criminal record.
The woman has been killed, and three injured as a result of a shooting at Synagogue in San Diego,
The US President Donald Trump told reporters that the White House is doing “heavy research” and “will get to the bottom of it."
The shooting occurred six months after the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, leaving 11 people killed.