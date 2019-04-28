News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 28
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
In Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province video camera again captures leopard
In Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province video camera again captures leopard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Video cameras installed within the cooperation between WWF Armenia and the Bezoar environmental fund captured a leopard in the Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province, the Armenian branch of WWF wrote on Facebook.

This year, cameras have already recorded leopards several times in the Vayots Dzor and Syunik regions, which are considered the habitat of leopards.

Since 2002 the Armenian Environment Ministry and the Armenian branch of WWF have been implementing a program for the preservation of Caucasian leopards in Armenia.

The main goal of the program is to increase the population of leopards, bezoar goats Armenian mouflons and other endangered species.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos