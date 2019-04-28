Immortal regiment to be held in Argentinean 3 cities

In 2019, the immortal regiment action will be held not only in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, but also in two more cities: Mar del Plata and Paraná, Life reported referring to the statement of the Russian Ambassador in Buenos Aires, Dmitry Feoktistov.
On May 9 in Buenos Aires a festive evening will be held for the first time in the CIS-format.