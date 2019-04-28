News
Notre Dame Cathedral neighbors warned of toxic pollution after fire
People living in the neighborhood of the Cathedral of Notre Dame were advised to wipe the surfaces in the houses with wet rags due to environmental pollution after a devastating fire, The Guardian reported.

According to the test results, the devastating fire that broke out in the cathedral on April 15 provoked a release of heavy metals.

“With regard to homes or private premises, it is recommended that residents in the immediate vicinity of the Notre Dame proceed to clean their home or premises and their furniture and other items, using wet wipes to eliminate any dust,” the police statement said.
