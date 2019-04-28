Prosperous Armenia refutes information about its MP participation in incident

Prosperous Armenia Party has refuted information about its MP Sergey Baghratyan’s participation into the incident, the spokesperson for Prosperous Armenia Party Vanik Elizbaryan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, the Yeghegnadzor police department has received a signal from the 38-year-old resident of Vayk, Razmik Tonoyan, who reported that on the same day two residents from Yeghegnadzor approached and tried to attack him.

According to the source, R. Tonoyan is the deputy governor of the Vayots Dzor region, while attackers are: S. Baghratyan who is a deputy of the parliament from the Prosperous Armenia faction, and A. Setrakyan, who is the head of the settlement of Artabuynk of Yeghegis community.

In fact, materials are being prepared in the investigation department of the Yeghegnadzor police department.