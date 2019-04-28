Deputy governor publishes photo of incident with participation of Prosperous Armenia MP

Razmik Tonoyan, Deputy Governor of the Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia, has published a photo on his Facebook page that was captured the incident with the participation of the Prosperous Armenia faction MP Sergey Baghratyan.
As reported earlier, Prosperous Armenia Party has refuted information about its MP Sergey Baghratyan’s participation into the incident, the spokesperson for Prosperous Armenia Party Vanik Elizbaryan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
Earlier, on April 27, the head of the Yeghegnadzor police department, Lieutenant Colonel Armen Harutyunyan said that on April 27, police officers who served during the event dedicated to Citizen's Day prevented a scuffle and taken to the police department the deputy governor of Vayots Dzor Razmik Tonoyan and Armen Setrakyan, who is the head of the settlement of Artabuynk of Yeghegis community, however, Sergey Baghratyan was not brought to the department, as he is a deputy of the National Assembly.
As reported earlier, the Yeghegnadzor police department has received a signal from the 38-year-old resident of Vayk, Razmik Tonoyan, who reported that on the same day two residents from Yeghegnadzor approached and tried to attack him.
According to the source, R. Tonoyan is the deputy governor of the Vayots Dzor region, while attackers are: S. Baghratyan who is a deputy of the parliament from the Prosperous Armenia faction, and A. Setrakyan, who is the head of the settlement of Artabuynk of Yeghegis community.