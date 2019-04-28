4 killed in Seattle amid crane crashing (PHOTOS)

Four people were killed and several people injured as a crane that collapsed from a high-rise building of a new Google campus on a busy street in the city of Seattle, Washington State on Saturday, The Seattle Times reported.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Fave Avenue and Mercer Street. A 25-year-old woman with a 4-month-old daughter are among the injured.

According to the latest data, at least eight people were hospitalized as a result of the incident. Another person was given medical assistance on the spot.

Among the dead were two metallurgical workers and two bystanders.

The cause of the tragedy was a strong gusty wind.