4 killed in Seattle amid crane crashing (PHOTOS)
4 killed in Seattle amid crane crashing (PHOTOS)
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


Four people were killed and several people injured as a crane that collapsed from a high-rise building of a new Google campus on a busy street in the city of Seattle, Washington State on Saturday, The Seattle Times reported

The incident occurred at the intersection of Fave Avenue and Mercer Street. A 25-year-old woman with a 4-month-old daughter are among the injured.

According to the latest data, at least eight people were hospitalized as a result of the incident. Another person was given medical assistance on the spot.

Among the dead were two metallurgical workers and two bystanders.

The cause of the tragedy was a strong gusty wind.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
