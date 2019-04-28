Joe Biden named most likely Democratic presidential candidate

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, who announced his intention to participate in the 2020 presidential campaign earlier this week, enjoys the greatest support from Democratic Party members and Democratic supporters, Washington Post reported.
According to the source, published on Sunday by the American newspaper The Washington Post and the television channel ABC, in support of Biden are 17% of Democrats and their supporters, second place is taken by 11 Bernie Sanders. Five or less percent of the respondents expressed support for a number of other Democrats.
In accordance with the US law, the party will have to nominate a single candidate in the presidential election, which will be determined by the results of the primaries. The Democrats are expected to hold the first debate already in June and July of this year. The congress of the Democratic Party, which will finally determine the candidate for the post of head of state and vice president of the United States, is scheduled for July 13-16. US presidential elections will be held November 3, 2020.