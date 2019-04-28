Chinese President compares modern world with Westeros from Game of Thrones

Chinese president tells foreign leaders ‘we must all make sure the world we live in does not descend into the chaotic warring seven kingdoms of Westeros’, SCMP reported.
According to the source, it is not clear how much time Xi manages to devote of his schedule to watch dragons, knights and sword fights at the heavily guarded Zhongnanhai compound, but he is not the only Chinese leader who likes the series, the final season of which began on April 15.”
“Premier Li Keqiang – the second-highest ranking official in China – also cited Game of Thrones when speaking about China’s relations with Central and Eastern Europe at a forum last month in Dubrovnik, the medieval Croatian city that doubles as King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms, in the show,” the source added.
The President of China very rarely publicly talks about his hobbies, but he is known to be interested in history, cinema, literature, philosophy, music, and sports.