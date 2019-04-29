Over 270 Indonesian election commission employees die of fatigue

At least 272 Indonesian election commission employees have died of fatigue, another 1,878 became ill from overwork caused by irregular work, Reuters reported.
The Health Ministry issued a letter on April 23 urging health facilities to give care for sick election staff, while the Finance Ministry is working on compensation for families of the deceased, said Arief Priyo Susanto, spokesman of the General Elections Commission (KPU).
On April 17, India simultaneously elected the president, deputies of the bicameral People's Consultative Congress, regional and local legislative bodies. A total of 245 thousand candidates participated in the elections, who fought for 20 thousand deputy seats. According to media reports, within the unprecedented scope of the elections, it was manually required to count millions of ballots.