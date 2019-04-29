Intelligence agencies warn tourists about new terrorist attacks

Terror leaders have their hands free and they can further carry out attacks on tourists, similar to the attacks in Sri Lanka, the Sunday Telegraph reported referring to the representatives of the special services.
According to special services, the secret terror leaders are not concerned about the management of the ISIS, but the intelligence agencies are concerned about the fact that from now on the resting places have become vulnerable as a result of the collapse of the ISIS.
It is assumed that now jihadists will focus their attention on tourist recreation areas. Informed sources believe that resorts in India, the Maldives, as well as Kenya and Tanzania will be the most vulnerable.