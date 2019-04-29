News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
536.06
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Intelligence agencies warn tourists about new terrorist attacks
Intelligence agencies warn tourists about new terrorist attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Terror leaders have their hands free and they can further carry out attacks on tourists, similar to the attacks in Sri Lanka, the Sunday Telegraph reported referring to the representatives of the special services.

According to special services, the secret terror leaders are not concerned about the management of the ISIS, but the intelligence agencies are concerned about the fact that from now on the resting places have become vulnerable as a result of the collapse of the ISIS.

It is assumed that now jihadists will focus their attention on tourist recreation areas. Informed sources believe that resorts in India, the Maldives, as well as Kenya and Tanzania will be the most vulnerable.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos