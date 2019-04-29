20 Indian students commit suicide amid exams

A total of 20 students in India, after the Commission on Intermediate Education published the results of examinations during this week, Fox News reported.
According to the source, from February to March about a million students passed the exams, almost 350,000 of them received unsatisfactory marks, which caused a wave of protests among parents, students and even political parties.
On Thursday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao ordered the recounting for all the students who failed their exams, while urging the students to not commit suicide, adding that failing the tests didn't mean the end of their lives.
According to the parents, what caused students to commit suicide was an error on the part of the software solutions firm, Globarena Technologies Private Limited, which was hired by Telagana BIE to develop software for processing admissions, pre-examination and post-examination results.