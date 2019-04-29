News
Prikhodko: Russia, Armenia want to coordinate main arrangement for natural gas supply to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

First Deputy Chief of the Government Staff of the Russian Federation, Sergei Prikhodko, told reporters that Russia and Armenia pay great attention to cooperation in the domain of natural gas, RIA Novosti reported.

“Both current and perspective topics are in development,” Prikhodko said. “For example, there is an agreement to coordinate—by the year 2030—the main arrangements for [natural] gas supply to and gasification of Armenia.”

Also, he affirmed that the two parties will hold the needed bilateral consultations by no later than July 1, to sign a new agreement on price formation for the supply of natural gas from Russia to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
