Spain’s Socialists win snap parliamentary election

The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party has won Spain’s snap parliamentary election Sunday, and it will try to form a government, RIA Novosti reported.
After counting 99.9 percent of the ballots cast, the socialists won 123 of the 350 seats at the Congress of Deputies.
The People’s Party came in second place, with 66 seats, and the Citizens party is third, with 57 seats.
The Unidas Podemos alliance managed to get 42 seats at the lower house of the Spanish legislature.
The far-right VOX party has entered the Congress for the first time and will have 24 MPs.
The remaining seats will be distributed among the nationalist parties representing various autonomous units.
The voter turnout was close to 76 percent.