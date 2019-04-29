Armenia Ombudsman to be granted highest international status “A” for independence, productive work

YEREVAN. – Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan’s activities in 2018 and in the several years preceding it have been subjected to an international review in accordance with the Paris Principles.
As a result of this review, it was recommended that the institution of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia be granted the highest international prestigious status of “A.”
The confirmation of this high status attests to the Ombudsman of Armenia’s full independence, credibility, and productive work, the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The independence status of national human rights institutions is assessed every five years; the Ombudsperson of Armenia has this status since 2006.