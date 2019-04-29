Armenia Investigative Committee provides details on teen’s murder in Lori, suspect detained

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has opened a criminal case into the murder of a minor in Lori Province, and the suspect has been detained.

On April 27, a Lori Province resident (born in 2004) with stab wounds to his chest and neck and in hemorrhagic shock was admitted to Tashir Medical Center where, however, he died on the same day, and without regaining consciousness, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the same day, the Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found out that the minor had sustained these fatal injuries during an incident that occurred over personal matters, by the use of a knife, and by one of his peers. The latter was detained and questioned about the circumstances behind this incident.

The preliminary investigation is still in progress.

Schoolboy, 15, killed in Armenia’s Tashir