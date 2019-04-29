Armenia's Ombudsman to be granted top international status

The Ombudsman of Armenia will be granted the top international status in Armenia in terms of the independence of the Ombudsman. This is what Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during a discussion on the annual report on the activities of the Ombudsman of Armenia in 2018. The discussion was held during the session of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs of the National Assembly today.
According to Tatoyan, the activities of the Ombudsman’s Office have been internationally scrutinized.
“The independent group acting within the scope of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has decided to grant this status to the Ombudsman of Armenia. As a matter of fact, Armenia’s Ombudsman has had this status since 2006, but it is scrutinized once every 5 years,” Tatoyan clarified.
Tatoyan added that this decision is very important from the perspective of Armenia’s international reputation.