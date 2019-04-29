News
Decision to confiscate property of Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother is challenged in court
Decision to confiscate property of Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother is challenged in court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Examination of the appeal by the legal defender of Levon Sargsyan—the brother of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan—and of the investigator’s decision to confiscate Levon Sargsyan’s property and assets, got underway Monday at the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.   

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the court that, after the recess, the court decided to consider the appeal in a closed hearing.

Levon Sargsyan is charged with unlawful enrichment, and concealing property and assets that are subject to declaration. And within the scope of this criminal case—and by the investigator’s decision—his property and assets have been confiscated.

Sargsyan’s daughter Ani and son Narek also are charged along the lines of this criminal case.

Some other criminal cases are investigated involving Serzh Sargsyan’s other brother, Aleksander and his sons, too.
