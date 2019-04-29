News
Monday
April 29
President’s Office: New Karabakh military facilities’ construction sharply increased (PHOTOS)
President’s Office: New Karabakh military facilities’ construction sharply increased (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The construction of new barracks, or of new military facilities, in general, has dramatically increased in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), over the past five years. Tigran Abrahamyan, Advisor to the NKR President, wrote about this on Facebook.

“Perhaps there is no such section of military importance where there are no changes solely in this direction alone, every year,” he added. “Improving the social and living conditions of the military servicemen also has a direct link to the combat-readiness of the given [Artsakh military] division.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
