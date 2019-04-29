News
Monday
April 29
News
Armenia Justice Minister: It’s Mihran Poghosyan’s right is to seek political asylum in Russia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – It’s Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head and ex-MP Mihran Poghosyan’s right to ask for political asylum in Russia. Armenia’s Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan said this at a press conference on Monday.

“[And] it’s the Russian Federation’s sovereign right to grant [him] asylum, or to reject it,” the minister added. “There is a view that Poghosyan’s action is a defense tactic so as to buy time. At any rate, it’s his right. [And] it’s a matter of subjective assessment as to what extent [it’s] patriotic, or ethical.”

As reported earlier, Mihran Poghosyan was detained in Russia, and he sought political asylum from this country. He is charged in Armenia with involvement in an offshore scandal and money laundering.
