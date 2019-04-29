News
Tuesday
April 30
Armenia Justice Ministry developing job placement mechanism for prisoners
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Armenia’s Ministry of Justice believes job placement is the guarantee for reducing recidivism.

As Minister Artak Zeynalyan said during an April 29 press conference, the Ministry is developing a mechanism to place detainees, as well as pardoned persons and persons released on parole to jobs with the hope of preventing recidivism. The Ministry envisages paying a benefit for the first two months following release so that the person can be placed to a job. There is a special point about job placement during the period of stay at a penitentiary institution. First, there is a relevant point in the work service record, and the person can continue to work after his or her release.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
