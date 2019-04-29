Armenia Justice Ministry developing job placement mechanism for prisoners

Armenia’s Ministry of Justice believes job placement is the guarantee for reducing recidivism.
As Minister Artak Zeynalyan said during an April 29 press conference, the Ministry is developing a mechanism to place detainees, as well as pardoned persons and persons released on parole to jobs with the hope of preventing recidivism. The Ministry envisages paying a benefit for the first two months following release so that the person can be placed to a job. There is a special point about job placement during the period of stay at a penitentiary institution. First, there is a relevant point in the work service record, and the person can continue to work after his or her release.