Armenia hosts multilateral interministerial consultations of CIS countries

YEREVAN. – Multilateral interministerial consultations between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries, and “On deepening and expanding the prospects for integration processes in the sphere of mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” took place in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the CIS Executive Committee took part in the consultations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The participants in the meeting discussed the avenues for deepening and expanding the prospects for integration in mutually beneficial economic cooperation of the CIS. Representatives of foreign policy agencies spoke in favor of continuing the work to determine the prospects for further economic cooperation between the CIS member countries—and taking into account the activities of inter-state integration associations within the Commonwealth.

During the consultations, interactions related to the integration of economic processes within the CIS expanse—and, in particular, to the activities of the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Union in the context of economic cooperation—were also discussed. The discussants concluded on the memorandum on deepening interaction between the CIS Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission that was signed on November 27, 2018.

At the same time, the importance of further development of cooperation in foreign trade, digital economy, customs regulation, transport and the effective use of transit potential, energy, public procurements, consumer protection, tax policy and administration, competition policy and antitrust, veterinary, and phytosanitary measures was stressed.