Armenia PM's wife hosts Armenian American philanthropist Carolann Najarian

Wife of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan hosted yesterday Armenian American philanthropist, Dr. Carolann Najarian. Executive Director of the My Step Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan was also attending the meeting.
During the meeting, Carolann Najarian shared her impressions of her visits to Armenia and Artsakh. “I visited Armenia and Artsakh 12 years ago, and if it wasn’t for the Velvet Revolution, I wouldn’t return to Armenia. I have been seeing amazing changes in Armenia for the past two weeks. People are smiling, happy and hopeful. This revolution taught them a lot and made them believe that they can make a lot of changes,” Carolann Najarian said and talked about the activities that she and her husband have carried out in Armenia.
Anna Hakobyan stressed that the Diaspora plays a major role in Armenia’s development. “The Diaspora has always provided great support to the homeland during the Spitak Earthquake, the Artsakh war and in the years following the war. Unfortunately, it’s not always that our friends in the Diaspora have been treated the way they should have been treated. Today we are on the threshold of historical changes, and the Diaspora can help the country grow instead of helping it overcome hardships. This is a unique moment,” Anna Hakobyan said.
During the meeting, Hovhannes Ghazaryan presented the activities and directions of the My Step Foundation, and the parties discussed the paths for future cooperation.
At the end, Carolann Najarian donated her books “Call from Home” and “Avedis’ Story” to Mrs. Hakobyan.