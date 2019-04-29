Armenian parliamentary committee invites Supreme Judicial Council Chairman to meeting

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Taguhi Tovmasyan has submitted a proposal to invite Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan to answer questions from members of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs of the National Assembly. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee Naira Zohrabyan informed during the Committee’s session.
She stated that a letter has already been sent to Gagik Harutyunyan, yet there is still no answer. “I hope Mr. Harutyunyan accepts the invitation and answers a couple of publicly resonant questions during the Committee’s open session. The session will be an open session since the closed meeting with the Prosecutor General showed that it was ineffective.”