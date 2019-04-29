Analyst on schism within Armenian government and future of other political parties

The allegations against Sanasaryan show the vertical schism within Armenia’s government. This is what political technologist Karen Kocharyan said during an April 29 press conference.

According to him, the story behind the allegations has divided the government into two camps, and this serves as evidence of the in-depth processes. “At the outset, there was a possibility of a schism, taking into consideration the fact that there are two camps, including the “Soros” wing that exclusively supports the West, and Nikol Pashinyan’s wing, which is more moderate and is ready to collaborate with the Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO countries. There were also problems in terms of the policy on personnel,” he said.

The analyst is certain that a political party established during the period of revolution can’t be homogenous. Karen Kocharyan added that most government officials still haven’t been able to go from being civic and public figures to being political figures.

When asked which political parties might be more active in the near future, the analyst stated that Bright Armenia Party is one of them. As far as extra-parliamentary forces are concerned, Kocharyan mentioned the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party since it has always had its electorate and has been necessary for any government, particularly in terms of partnership with the Diaspora and in terms of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.