News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Analyst on schism within Armenian government and future of other political parties
Analyst on schism within Armenian government and future of other political parties
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The allegations against Sanasaryan show the vertical schism within Armenia’s government. This is what political technologist Karen Kocharyan said during an April 29 press conference.

According to him, the story behind the allegations has divided the government into two camps, and this serves as evidence of the in-depth processes. “At the outset, there was a possibility of a schism, taking into consideration the fact that there are two camps, including the “Soros” wing that exclusively supports the West, and Nikol Pashinyan’s wing, which is more moderate and is ready to collaborate with the Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO countries. There were also problems in terms of the policy on personnel,” he said.

The analyst is certain that a political party established during the period of revolution can’t be homogenous. Karen Kocharyan added that most government officials still haven’t been able to go from being civic and public figures to being political figures.

When asked which political parties might be more active in the near future, the analyst stated that Bright Armenia Party is one of them. As far as extra-parliamentary forces are concerned, Kocharyan mentioned the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party since it has always had its electorate and has been necessary for any government, particularly in terms of partnership with the Diaspora and in terms of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan Council of Elders member appointed acting head of State Theater of Song
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Sargsyan confirmed the information and...
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party meeting held in heated climate, PM gets angry
Particularly heated discussions were held regarding the timeframes for holding the party congress…
 Newspaper: Several Armenian ambassadors to resign
The PM requested from the FM a list where the names of the “unwanted” and the not “one’s own” ambassadors will be noted…
 Armen Ashotyan: Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign before meeting with Karen Karapetyan
I believe Serzh Sargsyan can also touch upon this issue...
 Third Armenian president welcomes new members of Republican Party of Armenia
When head of the youth wing of the Republican Party of Armenia and director of...
 Pashinyan convokes consultation
During the consultation issues related to the process of spring pre-harvest works...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos