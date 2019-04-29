News
Armenia Justice Minister calls on waiting for results of official investigation
Armenia Justice Minister calls on waiting for results of official investigation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan called on everyone to wait for the results of the official investigation in regard to the search of the National Security Service at Armavir Penitentiary Institution.

“The official investigation will show if there were boxes of phones and tabs. The investigation will also show which facts are accurate and if there was exaggeration or not,” the minister said during an April 29 press conference.

Zeynalyan assured once again that there is no cell at the penitentiary institution that is not searched and that the former procedures are eliminated and denied the news about the appointment of the resigned head of Armavir Penitentiary Institution to a higher position.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
