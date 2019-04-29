Bingo the white tiger dies at Yerevan Zoo

YEREVAN. – The white Bengal tiger named Bingo was pronounced dead Monday morning at Yerevan Zoo, and after a long illness. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the news service of the zoo of Armenia’s capital city.

Bingo was living at the zoo for ten years—most of it, however, in a small cage, and without a pool and green space.

The tiger was moved to a newly built spacious cage in 2015.

Bingo was donated to the zoo ten years ago, but with an amputated tail.

Medical examinations and tests had determined that the animal’s illness was terminal.

Bingo had been diagnosed with cancer.

Veterinarians had used all possible resources to extend this tiger’s life as much as possible.