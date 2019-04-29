Marek Benda says they have come to see steps that are implemented in new Armenia

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Monday received a parliamentary delegation from the Czech Republic, and led by chairman Marek Benda of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies.

Head of the Armenian legislature expressed confidence that this visit will enable their Czech colleagues to get familiarized with the realities and developments in new Armenia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he lauded the ties between the parliaments of the two countries.

In addition, the NA speaker thanked the Czech Republic for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Furthermore, Mirzoyan said it is symbolic that this delegation of Czech MPs is visiting Armenia during the days when Armenian Genocide is commemorated. He expressed gratitude to the Czech Chamber of Deputies for recognizing this tragedy.

“The Armenian side adheres to the precept of settling the Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] conflict solely through peace talks,” he added, in particular.

In turn, Benda, who also chairs the Czech Republic-Armenia interparliamentary friendship group at the Czech Chamber of Deputies, noted that that they have come to see the steps and get familiarized with the programs that are implemented in new Armenia ever since its velvet revolution in the year past.

Also, he presented the events that were held in the Czech Republic on the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

“All conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, need to be resolved solely in a pacific way,” the Czech MP assured as well.

At the request of the guests, the NA President touched upon the priorities that are aimed at the reforms being implemented in Armenia in various domains.

The interlocutors reflected also on the current potential for the development of bilateral relations.

And Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed his invitation to president (speaker) Radek Vondráček of the Czech Chamber of Deputies to visit Armenia.