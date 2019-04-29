News
ARF-D leadership discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with French Ambassador
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On April 29, 2019, representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Hagop Der Khatchadourian and Chairman of the ARF-D Bureau Armen Rustamyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

The ARF-D Public Relations Office reported that a broad range of issues related to Armenia-France relations, Armenia-Diaspora ties, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, increase of the role of Armenia within the International Organization of La Francophonie and other issues of common interest were discussed during the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
