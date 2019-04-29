ARF-D leadership discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with French Ambassador

On April 29, 2019, representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Hagop Der Khatchadourian and Chairman of the ARF-D Bureau Armen Rustamyan met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.
The ARF-D Public Relations Office reported that a broad range of issues related to Armenia-France relations, Armenia-Diaspora ties, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, increase of the role of Armenia within the International Organization of La Francophonie and other issues of common interest were discussed during the meeting.